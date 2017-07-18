Super League: Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings

Kevin Brown left Widnes for Warrington in December 2016

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 20 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Warrington stand-off Kevin Brown returns from injury to face his former club Widnes in the final regular season Super League game of the year.

England international Brown has not played since his side's 44-4 drubbing by Huddersfield in June.

Warrington also have full-back Matty Russell available again but cannot qualify for the top eight.

Widnes are also consigned to the Qualifiers and name eight players who missed last week's defeat by Wakefield.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Dwyer, Hiku, Hill, Hughes, Jullien, King, Lineham, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Smith

Widnes (from): Armstrong, Brand, Buchanan, Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Dudson, Gerrard, Johnstone, Manuokafoa, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, B Walker, D Walker, Whitley