Super League: Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers
-
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 22 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live scores online at BBC Sport.
Catalans Dragons make just one change, with back-rower Ben Garcia back from suspension and replacing hooker Alrix Da Costa in the matchday squad.
The Dragons are destined for a bottom-four spot and entry into the Qualifiers with one regular season game to play.
Castleford Tigers are without leading try-scorer Greg Eden after he suffered a potentially season-ending shoulder injury in last week's win over Salford.
Versatile forward Matt Cook (knee) returns after seven weeks out.
Catalans Dragons (from): Gigot, Inu, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Albert, Margalet, Navarrete, Tierney.
Castleford Tigers (from): Cook, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Hitchcox, Holmes, Larroyer, Lynch, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Minikin, Monaghan, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Trueman.