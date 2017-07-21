Super League: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens
|Venue: Beaumont Legal Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.
Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester makes two changes to the team that won 36-8 at Widnes Vikings.
Reece Lyne returns after serving a two-match suspension while new signing James Hasson, who has joined on loan from Salford, could make his debut.
St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has named the same 19-man squad chosen for their victory over Catalans.
Former Trinity man Kyle Amor (hamstring) should be fit after missing out last week.
Wakefield Trinity (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hasson, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Tupou, Walker, Williams Wood.
St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Taia.