Jamie Acton: RFL extends Leigh Centurions forward's ban to four months

Jamie Acton has made 15 Super League appearances this season

Leigh Centurions forward Jamie Acton will miss the rest of the season after having his ban extended to four months.

The 25-year-old was suspended for nine games on Tuesday after admitting a charge of "other contrary behaviour" during the loss at Catalans on 1 July.

Acton appealed against the severity of the ban but his case was dismissed by a Rugby Football League tribunal.

He was charged after appearing to grab the injured Greg Bird's shirt, lift him and push him back to the floor.

Acton's ban has been back-dated to the day of the Grade F offence - the most serious on the RFL's disciplinary scale which carries a minimum ban of eight games - but its increased length means that he will now not be able to play again until next season.

Initially he would have been available for the last of Leigh's fixtures in the Qualifiers as they bid to retain their Super League status after winning promotion from the Championship last year.