Brad Dwyer: Leeds Rhinos sign Warrington Wolves hooker on two-year deal

Brad Dwyer played in Warrington's World Club Series win over Brisbane in February

Leeds Rhinos have signed Warrington Wolves hooker Brad Dwyer on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who will join the Headingley side for the start of the 2018 season, has made 21 Super League appearances this season.

He told the Leeds website: "It is a new challenge for me and something I am excited about.

"It is a massive club with a big following and I am looking forward to pulling on the jersey."

Dwyer will be available for Warrington for the remainder of this season as they prepare to take part in the Qualifiers.