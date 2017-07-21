Brad Dwyer: Leeds Rhinos sign Warrington Wolves hooker on two-year deal

Brad Dwyer
Brad Dwyer played in Warrington's World Club Series win over Brisbane in February

Leeds Rhinos have signed Warrington Wolves hooker Brad Dwyer on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who will join the Headingley side for the start of the 2018 season, has made 21 Super League appearances this season.

He told the Leeds website: "It is a new challenge for me and something I am excited about.

"It is a massive club with a big following and I am looking forward to pulling on the jersey."

Dwyer will be available for Warrington for the remainder of this season as they prepare to take part in the Qualifiers.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured