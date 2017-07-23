Tyler Randell: Wakefield Trinity sign Newcastle Knights hooker for 2018

Tyler Randell has scored five tries for Newcastle Knights

Wakefield Trinity have signed hooker Tyler Randell from NRL side Newcastle Knights on a two-year contract from the start of the 2018 season.

The 24-year-old Australian has spent his entire professional career to date at Newcastle, making his debut in 2014.

He has made 44 appearances, five of them coming in 2017.

"His position is one that we identified at the start of the season that we did not have a great deal of depth," said Trinity head coach Chris Chester.

"By bringing in Tyler, it will bring in a genuine competition and add quality to what is already a strong squad."