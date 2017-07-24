Marwan Koukash: Salford owner says Red Devils do not need another marquee signing

Marwan Koukash took over Salford Red Devils, then named Salford City Reds, in 2013

Salford owner Marwan Koukash says the club do not need another marquee signing for 2018 as they already have enough quality in their squad.

The Red Devils finished fourth after 23 Super League games, their best regular-season finish since 1976.

Manu Vatuvei and Tyrone McCarthy have both joined before their Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan on Sunday.

"To be able to attract quality players shows how much improvement we've made," Koukash told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Attracting people like Todd Carney or Robert Lui - they are the marquee signings, the quality of players you want to be attracting to the club.

"But we've done that within the cap. Although I am the one who proposed marquee signings, I'm not sure how it will work when player X comes in and his team-mates know he's paid a lot more money than them."

Super League clubs must operate within a salary cap, which will rise to £1.9m in 2018. They are allowed to nominate two players who can be paid more than £175,000, with only part of their wages contributing towards the cap.

Salford needed a golden-point extra-time drop goal from Gareth O'Brien to ensure their Super League status in the Million Pound Game against Hull KR last season, and have turned around their fortunes this term.

"We are in the Challenge Cup semi-final for the first time in 20-odd years and we have finished in the top four, which is not something we have done for a very long time," Koukash continued.

"Considering where we were last year, where we are now is a dream."