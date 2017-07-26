Challenge Cup: Wigan boss Shaun Wane not keen on moving final from Wembley

In 1929, Wigan beat Dewsbury in the first Challenge Cup final to be held at Wembley

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final - Wigan v Salford Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Sunday, 30 July Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Manchester and BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane wants to see the Challenge Cup final stay at its traditional Wembley venue.

Reports suggest the Rugby Football League (RFL) is considering moving the event from the national stadium to a stadium further north.

The final was first held at Wembley in 1929 and the RFL is in the middle of a 20-year deal to hold the final there.

"It's part of our tradition and we need to stick with that," Wane told BBC Radio Manchester.

"That drive to the stadium and seeing all your fans, and seeing your family in the bar afterwards when you've won, are memories that stay with you forever and it wouldn't be the same anywhere else.

"Wigan fans know everything about travelling down to London - they've done it that many times."

Wane's side are a game away from a first Challenge Cup final since their 2013 win against Hull FC, but must beat Salford Red Devils in Sunday's semi-final. They were also in the first final to be held at Wembley in 1929.

"I can't put into words how much it matters, to us as players, supporters, the town of Wigan," Wane added.

"We've been there many times, the history is fantastic with this trophy and is something that is addictive.

"We'll expect Salford to be at their best. They've gone out and bought an unbelievable winger in Manu Vatuvei from the Warriors so that shows how much this means to them.

"My players need to be prepared for a massive start but what they need to realise is that we've been there and we've done it, and we want to do it again."

Speaking to the Guardian, Super League chief executive Roger Draper said: "There's always the argument to bring it back to the heartlands in places like Elland Road, Manchester and Liverpool.

"We've got good relationships with Wembley and the London Stadium but, with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea too, there's a wide range of areas we could look to take the event to. It'll be a difficult decision."