Hull FC re-sign Mickey Paea and sign Bureta Faraimo for 2018

Mickey Paea spent four years playing in Super League between 2012 and 2016

Hull FC have signed prop Mickey Paea and winger Bureta Faraimo for 2018 on two-year deals from National Rugby League (NRL) sides Newcastle Knights and New Zealand Warriors respectively.

Forward Paea, 31, returns having spent two years with the club after joining from cross-city rivals Hull KR in 2014.

Faraimo, 27, played for the USA at the 2013 World Cup and began his NRL career the following year with Parramatta.

"They're two quality additions," head coach Lee Radford said.

Challenge Cup holders Hull FC, who face Wigan in the final of the competition on 26 August after beating Leeds 43-24 in Saturday's semi-final, take on Salford Red Devils their opening Super 8s game on Friday.

Radford said the club has tried "on a few occasions" to recruit Faraimo.

"We were in for him when we signed Mahe Fonua, but he ended up going to Parramatta," Radford said. "I'm over the moon to have finally got him.

"Mickey is someone who knows the squad really well and Bureta will add a lot too."