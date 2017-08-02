Super League Super 8s: Castleford Tigers v St Helens (Thu)

Oliver Holmes has not played for Castleford since April's 26-24 defeat by Hull

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Thursday, 3 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Back-rower Oliver Holmes could make his first Castleford Tigers appearance since April as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Fellow back-row forwards Adam Milner and Larne Patrick are also included for the Tigers' first Super 8s fixture.

St Helens half-back Matty Smith returns to the squad after a serious eye injury picked up in the match against Leeds in June.

Prop Luke Douglas is out with a knee problem.

Castleford are 10 points clear at the top going into the Super 8s section and potentially need just two wins to secure the League Leaders' Shield, their first top-of-the-league finish in a 91-year history.

Saints - in sixth - have won four of their past five games, but lost 16-12 on their regular season visit to Castleford in June.

Castleford (from): Hardaker, Minikin, Shenton, Gale, Lynch, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Roberts, Cook, Patrick, Monaghan, Holmes, Hitchcox, Foster

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Taia