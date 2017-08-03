Super 8s: Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

Huddersfield's Danny Brough has scored three tries in 20 Super League appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium. Huddersfield Date: Friday, 4 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone has made three changes to the side beaten at Hull FC a fortnight ago.

Jordan Turner, Nathan Mason and Daniel Smith all come back into the squad, with Dale Ferguson, Ollie Roberts and Martyn Ridyard dropping out.

Wakefield Trinity welcome back Jacob Miller after he missed the last two months with a broken leg.

Anthony England also comes back into the squad, as Craig Huby and David Fifita miss out.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Ta'ai, Clough, Mason, Smith, Dickinson, McIntosh, Mellor, O'Brien, Turner, Rankin

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hasson, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood