The Qualifiers: Hull KR v Halifax

Mose Masoe impressed at St Helens to win a move back to the NRL with St George Illawarra

The Qualifiers Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Sunday, 6 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull KR name former St Helens prop Mose Masoe in their squad after he joined on a short-term deal from St George Illawarra Dragons.

Justin Carney is back after missing two games, while Andrew Heffernan and George Lawler return from injury.

Halifax booked their Qualifiers spot by beating Rovers in their last regular season game and they make two changes.

Academy back-rower William Calcott replaces Jacob Fairbank, while James Woodburn-Hall is in for Jordan Walne.

Hull KR (from): Minns, Salter, Shaw, Ellis, Scruton, Lunt, Blair, Addy, Dockar-Clay, Lawler, Marsh, Mulhern, Heffernan, Moss, Kavanagh, Carney, Jewitt, Atkin, Masoe

Halifax (from): Barber, Boyle, Calcott, Cahalane, Douglas, Grady, Grix, Heaton, Johnston, Kaye, Mammone, Moore, Morris, Murrell, Sharp, Sio, Tyrer, Woodburn-Hall, Worrincy