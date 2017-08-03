Leeds Rhinos: Teenagers Jack Walker and Alex Sutcliffe sign new deals

Jack Walker
Jack Walker has scored two tries in six Super League appearances

Leeds Rhinos youngsters Jack Walker and Alex Sutcliffe have signed new deals.

Full-back Walker, 17, had looked set to leave after the club announced he had turned down a deal last month.

Centre Sutcliffe, 18, made his Rhinos debut in the Super League defeat by Wigan Warriors in July.

"I'm really happy things have been finalised and becoming a full-time player with my home town club is a dream come true for me," Walker said.

Walker has penned a new three-year contract, while Sutcliffe has signed for four years.

