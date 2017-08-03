Leeds Rhinos: Teenagers Jack Walker and Alex Sutcliffe sign new deals
-
- From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos youngsters Jack Walker and Alex Sutcliffe have signed new deals.
Full-back Walker, 17, had looked set to leave after the club announced he had turned down a deal last month.
Centre Sutcliffe, 18, made his Rhinos debut in the Super League defeat by Wigan Warriors in July.
"I'm really happy things have been finalised and becoming a full-time player with my home town club is a dream come true for me," Walker said.
Walker has penned a new three-year contract, while Sutcliffe has signed for four years.