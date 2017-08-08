John Kear: Wakefield Trinity head of rugby signs new one-year deal

John Kear will lead Wales in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup

John Kear has signed a new one-year contract to remain as head of rugby at Wakefield Trinity.

Kear, 62, moved to the role at the end of last season after leading part-time Batley to the Qualifiers in his last campaign.

It is the ex-France and England coach's second spell at Belle Vue, having been in charge from 2006-2011.

"I have got great affection for the club as most people will know from my first stint here," Kear said.

After returning to Wakefield in 2017, the Wales international boss has worked alongside head coach Chris Chester and coaching assistant Lee Gilmour.

Their guidance earned Wakefield a place in the top eight for the Super 8s phase of the campaign.

"I have enjoyed working with [chairman] Michael Carter, Chris and the coaching staff this season, so I am really looking forward to next year," Kear added.

"It is great to see how much we have improved on last season but we still have plenty to do over the next six weeks."