The Qualifiers: Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

Ben Westwood (centre) could play his 400th game alongside team-mate Chris Hill (left) and former Wire half Richie Myler (right) - a Catalans player.

The Qualifiers Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Veteran back-rower Ben Westwood is in line to make his 400th appearance since moving from Wakefield in 2002, after serving a three-game suspension.

Prop Dom Crosby makes way for the Wolves, who beat the Dragons 24-16 at the Halliwell Jones in June.

Winger Fouad Yaha has replaced centre Iain Thornley in the Catalans squad, the only change to the side.

The Dragons, who won their Qualifiers opener, began the season with home victory against the Wolves in February.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Dwyer, Hiku, Hill, Hughes, Jullien, G. King, Lineham, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Smith, Westwood.

Catalans (from): Inu, Wiliame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Albert, Margalet, Navarrete, Tierney.