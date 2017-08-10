Super 8s: Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (Fri)

Kriss Brining has five tries in 19 games for Salford since his move from York City Knights for 2017

Super 8s Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 11 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Manchester and BBC Radio Leeds via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Salford Red Devils have hooker Kriss Brining back in the squad, along with back-rower Ryan Lannon.

Half-back Michael Dobson is ruled out by injury while centre Kris Welham and Josh Wood are out of the 19-man pool.

Castleford are bolstered by the return of centre Jake Webster and prop Gadwin Springer, with Andy Lynch and Larne Patrick making way.

The Tigers' first of only four league defeats this season was a 13-12 loss away to the Red Devils in March.

Salford (from): Bibby, Brining, Carney, Evalds, G.Griffin, Hauraki, Johnson, Jones, Kopczak, Krasniqi, Lannon, Lui, McCarthy, Murray, Murdoch-Masila, O'Brien, Tomkins, A. Walne, Vatuvei.

Castleford (from): Cook, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Hitchcox, O. Holmes, T. Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin. Monaghan, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster