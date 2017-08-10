Super 8s: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

Sam Powell has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Wigan Warriors this season

Super 8s Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 11 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane make one change for the visit of Huddersfield Giants in the Super League on Friday.

Hooker Sam Powell returns to the squad after missing their defeat by Leeds through suspension as fellow rake Josh Ganson misses out.

Rick Stone's Giants have back-rower Michael Lawrence back in the side for the first time since February.

He replaces prop Sam Rapira, who is ruled out by a rib injury.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Mcilorum, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Wells, Williams.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Brough, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Lawrence, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Ta'ai, Clough, Mason, Smith, Dickinson, McIntosh, Mellor, O'Brien, Turner, Rankin.