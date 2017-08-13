Keiron Cunningham: Leigh Centurions name ex-St Helens coach as head of rugby

Keiron Cunningham spent more than two years as head coach of St Helens before his departure in April

Former St Helens head coach Keiron Cunningham has been appointed head of rugby at Leigh Centurions for the rest of the 2017 season.

Cunningham, 40, left his role with Saints in April and will work alongside head coach Neil Jukes at Leigh.

Owner Derek Beaumont has relinquished the head of rugby position because of his business commitments.

Leigh have won one and lost one of their two fixtures in the Qualifiers, after finishing 11th in Super League.

The Centurions have five games left this term to secure their Super League status for next season.

Beaumont said: "Keiron has substantially more experience than myself and I feel his appointment will bring in someone with a fresh pair of eyes and a different approach, as well as a different voice around the place to freshen things up.

"I still have the utmost confidence in Neil Jukes and my coaching team and their ability to achieve our goals, which I believe will be increased by Keiron's presence."

Cunningham, a former St Helens, Wales and Great Britain hooker, added: "I have not come in to take anyone's place, but to add my knowledge and experience at this stage of the season. I get on well with Neil and he is a good friend.

"Derek has brought me in to ease the burden on Neil and bring my experience to Leigh. Hopefully I will bring a new set of eyes and structures and I'm delighted to have been given this opportunity."