Jordan Baldwinson: Wakefield Trinity sign Leeds Rhinos forward on two-year deal
Wakefield Trinity have signed Leeds Rhinos forward Jordan Baldwinson on a two-year contract, starting in 2018.
The 22-year-old has played 12 times for Leeds this season and has made a further 14 appearances for Featherstone, with whom Leeds have a dual-registration agreement.
"The team are improving season after season and I'm keen to be a part of the journey," he told the club website.
"Leeds is a great club. I feel the time is right to move onto my next chapter."