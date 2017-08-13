Jordan Baldwinson: Wakefield Trinity sign Leeds Rhinos forward on two-year deal

Jordan Baldwinson had a spell playing for New Zealand Warriors before returning to Leeds in 2016

Wakefield Trinity have signed Leeds Rhinos forward Jordan Baldwinson on a two-year contract, starting in 2018.

The 22-year-old has played 12 times for Leeds this season and has made a further 14 appearances for Featherstone, with whom Leeds have a dual-registration agreement.

"The team are improving season after season and I'm keen to be a part of the journey," he told the club website.

"Leeds is a great club. I feel the time is right to move onto my next chapter."