Super 8s: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

Greg Eden has scored 37 tries in league and cup this season

Super 8s Venue: The Mend-a-Hose Jungle Date: Thursday, 17 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Castleford Tigers have top-scoring winger Greg Eden, prop Andy Lynch and back-rower Junior Moors back in the squad, as they seek a first top-of-the-league finish in their 91-year history.

Daryl Powell's Tigers would be awarded the League Leaders' Shield with victory that night and a home play-off semi.

Wakefield can spoil their rivals' party and delay their near-inevitable first-place finish with victory.

Trinity recall winger Mason Caton-Brown after he missed the win over Leeds.

Chris Chester's side kept their own hopes of a top four semi-final spot alive with last Thursday's convincing win against the Rhinos at Belle Vue.

Making history

Although Castleford can show three of the old Yorkshire League titles among their honours, they have never won the outright championship or finished top, and the nearest they have come in Super League was in 2014 when a last-weekend defeat by Catalans saw them take fourth place.

The 'Classy Cas' vintage of 1969-70, who retained the Challenge Cup that same season, completed the regular season in second for their previous best finish, and were as high as third in 1994-95's pre-SL Championship under club legend John Joyner.

John Joyner led Castleford to a third-place finish as head coach in 1994-95, nine years after leading Cas to the Challenge Cup final success at Wembley as captain.

Castleford (from): Cook, Eden, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Hitchcox, Holmes, Lynch, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Webster.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Williams, Wood