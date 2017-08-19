Qualifiers: Catalans Dragons 6-30 Leigh Centurions

Leigh Centurions had previously been beaten twice by Catalans Dragons during the regular 2017 Super League season

The Qualifiers Catalans Dragons (0) 6 Tries: Wiliame. Goals: Walsh Leigh Centurions (10) 30 Tries: Higson 2, Paterson 2, Drinkwater. Goals: Reynolds 5

Leigh beat Catalans Dragons for the first time to boost their hopes of extending their Super League stay.

Adam Higson ran in two first-half tries to help put Leigh - the only side to be promoted to the top-flight via the Qualifiers when they went up last year - 10-0 up at the break.

Corey Paterson and Josh Drinkwater grabbed further scores before Brayden Wiliame went in for Dragons' only try.

Paterson's second completed the win, leaving Catalans fifth in the table.

The French side have earned just one win from three games as they battle to avoid relegation, and can be overtaken in the Qualifiers table by Championship clubs London Broncos and Featherstone on Sunday if either one seals victory.

Catalans Dragons: Tierney; Duport, Inu, Wiliame, Yaha; Walsh, Myler; Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird.

Replacements: Bousquet; Garcia, Baitieri, Margalet.

Leigh Centurions: McNally; Dawson, Brown, Langi, Higson, Reynolds, Drinkwater; Hansen, Mortimer, Maria, Paterson, Vea, Burr.

Replacements: Higham, Stewart, Hopkins, Richards.

Referee: Phil Bentham.