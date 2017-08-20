Qualifiers: Widnes Vikings 58-10 Featherstone Rovers
-
- From the section Rugby League
|The Qualifiers
|Widnes Vikings (34) 58
|Tries: Hanbury 3, Runciman 2, Bridge 3, Marsh 2, Mellor Goals: White 5, Craven, Hanbury
|Featherstone Rovers (4) 10
|Tries: Taulapapa, Lockwood Goals: Hardman
Rhys Hanbury and Chris Bridge both scored hat-tricks as Widnes ran in 11 tries to thrash Featherstone and edge closer to Super League safety.
Charly Runciman, like Bridge and Hanbury, grabbed a first-half double against the Championship club to put Widnes 34-4 up in the Qualifiers match.
Misi Taulapapa and James Lockwood responded either side of the interval, but they were mere consolation efforts.
Bridge and Hanbury completed their hat-tricks to seal the comprehensive win.
Two of Widnes' five second-half scores came from Stefan Marsh, while Joe Mellor went over for their 11th try late on.
Featherstone remain winless and second from bottom after three Qualifiers matches.
Widnes Vikings: Hanbury; Marsh, Bridge, Runciman, Thompson; Mellor, Craven; Buchanan, White, Dudson, Houston, Whitley, Cahill.
Replacements: Gerrard, Burke, D. Walker, Olbison.
Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Briscoe, Hardcastle, Taulapapa, Turner; Briggs, Thackeray; Griffin, Wildie, Moore, Davies, Lockwood, Baldwinson.
Replacements: Carlile, Brooks, Ormondroyd, Tagg.
Referee: Gareth Hewer.