Qualifiers: Widnes Vikings 58-10 Featherstone Rovers

Rhys Hanbury set Widnes up for the 11-try win over Featherstone with their first two tries

The Qualifiers Widnes Vikings (34) 58 Tries: Hanbury 3, Runciman 2, Bridge 3, Marsh 2, Mellor Goals: White 5, Craven, Hanbury Featherstone Rovers (4) 10 Tries: Taulapapa, Lockwood Goals: Hardman

Rhys Hanbury and Chris Bridge both scored hat-tricks as Widnes ran in 11 tries to thrash Featherstone and edge closer to Super League safety.

Charly Runciman, like Bridge and Hanbury, grabbed a first-half double against the Championship club to put Widnes 34-4 up in the Qualifiers match.

Misi Taulapapa and James Lockwood responded either side of the interval, but they were mere consolation efforts.

Bridge and Hanbury completed their hat-tricks to seal the comprehensive win.

Two of Widnes' five second-half scores came from Stefan Marsh, while Joe Mellor went over for their 11th try late on.

Featherstone remain winless and second from bottom after three Qualifiers matches.

Widnes Vikings: Hanbury; Marsh, Bridge, Runciman, Thompson; Mellor, Craven; Buchanan, White, Dudson, Houston, Whitley, Cahill.

Replacements: Gerrard, Burke, D. Walker, Olbison.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Briscoe, Hardcastle, Taulapapa, Turner; Briggs, Thackeray; Griffin, Wildie, Moore, Davies, Lockwood, Baldwinson.

Replacements: Carlile, Brooks, Ormondroyd, Tagg.

Referee: Gareth Hewer.