Gareth Ellis: Hull FC captain to retire at the end of the season

Gareth Ellis helped Hull FC to a 12-10 win over Warrington Wolves in the 2016 Challenge Cup final

Hull FC captain Gareth Ellis has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old, who will make his 450th Super League appearance if he features against Huddersfield on Friday, made his debut in 1999.

He will take on the football manager role at the club when he retires.

"The timing is right. To bow out now while I'm able to contribute wholeheartedly on the field," he told the club website.

"We're back at Wembley next weekend and in sight of only a second ever Grand Final. I'm determined to finish on a high and I'm dreaming of that fairytale finish."

Ellis started his career with Wakefield before spells with Leeds Rhinos and NRL side Wests Tigers.

He captained the Black and Whites to success in last season's Challenge Cup final, a title they will be looking to defend against Wigan Warriors on Saturday, 26 August.

Head coach Lee Radford added: "It will be disappointing not to have Gareth out there on the football field next season, but I'm really excited to have him involved in an off-field role.

"He's been absolutely fantastic to work with ever since I came through the door as head coach. He's very professional in everything he does and we'll miss him out on the field but with the football manager's role being so important now, it's great that we have someone like himself fulfilling that role