Bill Tupou: Wakefield Trinity centre signs new three-year deal at Belle Vue

Bill Tupou has scored 12 tries in 21 games for Wakefield this season

Wakefield Trinity centre Bill Tupou has signed a new three-year deal that will expire in the winter of 2020.

The 27-year-old Tonga international joined Trinity from NRL side Canberra Raiders in 2015 and has scored 15 tries in 48 appearances.

Tupou has played both centre and wing for Wakefield, who travel to Castleford in the Super 8s on Thursday.

"I'm very happy to have signed a new deal, myself and my partner are very happy here in Wakefield," Tupou said.

Head coach Chris Chester added: "I am pleased that we have been able to secure the services of Bill Tupou for a further three years. He has had an outstanding season adding some great depth to the squad."