Joe Wardle: Castleford Tigers sign Newcastle Knights centre

Joe Wardle
Joe Wardle is a Scotland international

Castleford Tigers have signed Newcastle Knights centre Joe Wardle on a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old joined the NRL side from Huddersfield in December 2016 and has made 15 appearances this year.

Wardle said: "I would just like to say thank you to Newcastle for working alongside me in what has been a hard time adjusting to life down under.

"Rugby careers are short so happiness is key and sometimes things don't work out, which is unfortunately the case."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured