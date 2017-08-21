Joe Wardle: Castleford Tigers sign Newcastle Knights centre

Joe Wardle is a Scotland international

Castleford Tigers have signed Newcastle Knights centre Joe Wardle on a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old joined the NRL side from Huddersfield in December 2016 and has made 15 appearances this year.

Wardle said: "I would just like to say thank you to Newcastle for working alongside me in what has been a hard time adjusting to life down under.

"Rugby careers are short so happiness is key and sometimes things don't work out, which is unfortunately the case."