Sitaleki Akauola: Warrington Wolves sign Penrith Panthers prop on two-year deal
Warrington Wolves have signed Penrith Panthers prop Sitaleki Akauola on a two-year deal from 2018.
The 25-year-old Tonga international has made 21 appearances for the NRL side since joining from Wests Tigers in 2016.
Coach Tony Smith told the club website: "We are looking forward to Sitaleki joining us.
"He's certainly got impact. He's a big man who will bring plenty of attributes to us and into our forward pack."