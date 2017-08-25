BBC Sport - Challenge Cup final: Hull FC coach Lee Radford ready for Challenge Cup 'spectacle'

Hull FC's Radford ready for Challenge Cup 'spectacle'

BBC Sport visits Hull FC coach Lee Radford to find out what life at home is like leading up to the Challenge Cup final.

MATCH PREVIEW: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

Watch Hull FC v Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup final, Saturday 26 August, 14:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

