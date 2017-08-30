Super 8s: Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Ashton Golding has scored two tries in 18 Super League appearances this season

Super 8s Venue: Headingley Carnegie Date: Thursday, 31 Aug Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leeds Rhinos have made one change from the team that beat St Helens in their last game two weeks ago.

Ashton Golding comes in in place of Jordan Lilley for the second-placed side.

Challenge Cup winners Hull FC, who beat the Rhinos in the semi-finals of the competition, rest Liam Watts, Mark Minichiello and Josh Griffin after Saturday's Wembley win over Wigan.

Brad Fash, Jack Downs and Jansin Turgut come into the squad.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Walker.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Turgut, Downs, Fash.