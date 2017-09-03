Qualifiers: Halifax 0-24 Catalans Dragons

Richie Myler scored Catalans' second try against Halifax

The Qualifiers Halifax (0) 0 Catalans Dragons (12) 24 Tries: Walsh, Myler, Wiliame, Yaha Goals: Walsh 4

Halifax's hopes of a place in the Super League are all but over as they lose to Catalans, who kept alive their hopes of a top-three finish in the Qualifiers.

Tries from Luke Walsh and Richie Myler within six minutes of each other saw the visitors lead 12-0 at half-time.

Brayden Wiliame went over to increase Catalans' lead early in the second half, added to by Fouad Yaha's try.

Halifax are now four points adrift of fifth-placed Catalans who, at worse, look set for the Million Pound Game.

Halifax: Sharp, Heaton, Barber, Butler, Saltonstall, Murrell, Johnston, Morris, Kaye, Cahalane, Grady, Tangata, Grix.

Replacements: Fairbank, Boyle, Moore, Sio.

Catalans Dragons: Tierney, Duport, Inu, Wiliame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Da Costa, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Garcia.

Replacements: Bird, Bousquet, Baitieri, Albert.

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL).