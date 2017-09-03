Qualifiers: Halifax 0-24 Catalans Dragons
-
- From the section Rugby League
|The Qualifiers
|Halifax (0) 0
|Catalans Dragons (12) 24
|Tries: Walsh, Myler, Wiliame, Yaha Goals: Walsh 4
Halifax's hopes of a place in the Super League are all but over as they lose to Catalans, who kept alive their hopes of a top-three finish in the Qualifiers.
Tries from Luke Walsh and Richie Myler within six minutes of each other saw the visitors lead 12-0 at half-time.
Brayden Wiliame went over to increase Catalans' lead early in the second half, added to by Fouad Yaha's try.
Halifax are now four points adrift of fifth-placed Catalans who, at worse, look set for the Million Pound Game.
Halifax: Sharp, Heaton, Barber, Butler, Saltonstall, Murrell, Johnston, Morris, Kaye, Cahalane, Grady, Tangata, Grix.
Replacements: Fairbank, Boyle, Moore, Sio.
Catalans Dragons: Tierney, Duport, Inu, Wiliame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Da Costa, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Garcia.
Replacements: Bird, Bousquet, Baitieri, Albert.
Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL).