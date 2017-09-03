Qualifiers: Leigh Centurions 8-24 Widnes Vikings

Rhys Hanbury, who scored Widnes' third try, has been with the club since 2012

The Qualifiers Leigh (0) 8 Tries: Clarke, Dawson Widnes (14) 24 Tries: White, Gerrard, Hanbury, Thompson Goals: Hanbury, Bridge 3

Widnes boosted their chances of retaining their Super League place with a victory at fourth-placed Leigh.

The visitors took control of the first half and led 14-0 thanks to three tries in the first 26 minutes from Lloyd White, Alex Gerrard and Rhys Hanbury.

James Clare reduced the arrears for Leigh, but Widnes hit back four minutes later as Corey Thompson went over.

Matt Dawson quickly responded for the hosts but they slip two points behind the top three in the Qualifiers.

Leigh: McNally, Clare, Brown, Langi, Dawson, Reynolds, Drinkwater, Tickle, Mortimer, Hansen, Paterson, Vea, Burr.

Replacements: Higham, Hopkins, Stewart, Richards.

Widnes: Hanbury, Marsh, Bridge, Runciman, Thompson, Mellor, Craven, Buchanan, White, Dudson, Whitley, Houston, Cahill.

Replacements: Gerrard, Manuokafoa, Olbison, D. Walker.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL).