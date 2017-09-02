Qualifiers: London Broncos 38-40 Warrington Wolves

Jarrod Sammut scored 22 of London Broncos' 38 points against Warrington

The Qualifiers London Broncos (14) 38 Tries: Dixon 2, Williams, Sammut 3, Ackers Goals: Sammut 5 Warrington Wolves (10) 40 Tries: Lineham, King, Hiku, Brown 2, Patton, Westwood Goals: Patton 6

Warrington held off a late London Broncos onslaught to maintain their 100% winning record in the Qualifiers.

The Wolves trailed 14-10 at half-time but responded to lead 40-20 and looked to be cruising towards victory.

Jarrod Sammut, who completed a hat-trick of tries, Andy Ackers and Kieran Dixon all crossed in the final eight minutes for the Broncos.

But Warrington clung on for their fourth successive win and denied London a first victory in the Qualifiers.

London Broncos: Walker; Williams, Kear, Pewhairangi, Dixon; Sammut, Barthau; Battye, Ackers, Ioane, Gee, Pitts, Davis.

Replacements: Spencer, Cunningham, Garside, Evans.

Warrington: Ratchford; Russell, Hiku, Atkins, Lineham; Patton, Brown; Hill, Smith, Sims, Jullien, Hughes, Westwood.

Replacements: Gidley, King, Savelio, Philbin.

Referee: Liam Moore