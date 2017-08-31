Jordan Rankin: Huddersfield Giants full-back signs three-year contract extension

Jordan Rankin scored 21 tries in 47 games while with Hull FC between 2013 and 2015

Full-back Jordan Rankin has signed a three-year contract extension at Huddersfield Giants after the necessary visa paperwork was completed.

Rankin, 25, left NRL side Wests Tigers to join up with Rick Stone's side on a short-term deal earlier this season and has since made seven appearances.

The ex-Hull FC player, who can also play half-back, was a regular at Wests in 2016 but played only once in 2017.

"I feel that I've settled in really well," Rankin told the club website.

Head coach Stone added: "If needed Jordan is more than capable of stepping up into the halves.

"He's a good ball-runner, and has a good skill-set and a good kicking game."