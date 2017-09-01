Sam Wilde: Widnes Vikings sign Warrington back-rower on two-year deal from 2018

Sam Wilde helped Warrington to the 2016 Grand Final

Widnes Vikings have signed back-rower Sam Wilde from Warrington Wolves on a two-year deal from 2018 following a successful month's loan this season.

Wilde, 21, has played 34 games in total for the Wolves, Rochdale Hornets, Widnes and, most recently, London Broncos, where he is currently on loan.

He made his debut for Warrington in 2015 and played in last season's Grand Final defeat by Wigan Warriors.

"I really enjoyed my month-long loan earlier this season," Wilde said.

"I am excited to now make this permanent move. It's a great set-up at Widnes Vikings and I felt like I improved during my time at the club, so signing was an easy decision to make"

Head coach Denis Betts said: "Sam really impressed when he came here on loan. He's young but he also has good experience too, including playing in a Grand Final."