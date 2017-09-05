Stefan Marsh: Widnes Vikings winger says poor form has brought side together

Stefan Marsh had two loan stints with Widnes before joining permanently in 2012

Widnes Vikings winger Stefan Marsh says their poor form this season has brought the team together.

Denis Betts' side finished bottom of Super League at the split having lost 17 of their 23 games, but they have fared better in The Qualifiers.

After losing against Warrington in the first game of The Qualifiers, Widnes went on to win three straight games.

"Being in the bottom eights, we've got to work a bit harder for each other," Marsh, 26, told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"The team has been close since I've been here. That was one of the main things when I first came. It's not changed since then, especially this year. It might have brought us a bit closer."

Wins against Halifax and Featherstone were followed by an impressive 24-8 victory away at Leigh on Sunday, which lifted Widnes up to third place.

The Vikings are now two points clear of Leigh and Catalans in the Million Pound Game places - fourth and fifth - with two games still to play.

"The couple of wins we've had have given us a bit of confidence and now we're going into games knowing that we can win if we play to our potential," added Marsh.

"It's about improving each week and doing it again and then hopefully the wins will keep coming."