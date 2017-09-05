James Graham: England prop to join St George Illawarra Dragons

James Graham has been at Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs since leaving St Helens in 2011

England prop James Graham has verbally agreed to join St George Illawarra Dragons on a three-year deal from Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

He told Fox Sports' NRL 360 show the contract was not yet signed, but close.

The 31-year-old, who spent six seasons with Canterbury, will link up with international team-mate Gareth Widdop in New South Wales.

Graham captained the Bulldogs and led them to the 2014 Grand Final, where they lost to South Sydney.

England head coach Wayne Bennett is expected to call on Graham for the World Cup, which starts with an opener against Australia in Melbourne on 27 October.

He has been a big success in Australia since leaving St Helens for Belmore at the end of 2011, winning the Dally M prop of the year award in 2014.

The Liverpool-born front-rower also played for the 2015 NRL All-Stars and the World All-Stars in 2016.