Super 8s: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens

Tyler Randell was allowed to join Wakefield early after being released from his contract with Newcastle Knights

Super 8s Venue: Beaumont Legal Stadium Date: Thursday, 7 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester names an unchanged squad from their impressive 43-18 win away at Salford Red Devils.

Tyler Randell is in line to make his home debut after scoring twice against the Red Devils.

Saints have recalled Danny Richardson to their 19-man squad as they look to bounce back from the 26-16 defeat by Wigan.

Half-back Richardson joins the St Helens squad in place of Kyle Amor, who misses out on selection.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hasson, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tupou.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Taia, Barba.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL)