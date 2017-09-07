Super 8s: Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

From the section

Castleford Tigers have beaten Leeds Rhinos three times this season

Super 8s Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 8 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell makes two changes to the side that beat Huddersfield Giants.

Matt Cook and Oliver Holmes drop out to be replaced by Grant Millington and Mike McMeeken.

Leeds Rhinos are forced into one change, Jordan Lilley replacing the suspended Rob Burrow.

Half-back Joel Moon (groin) was named in the initial 19-man squad but coach Brian McDermott has confirmed he will not feature.

Castleford Tigers (from): Eden, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Hitchcox, Larroyer, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Patrick, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Lilley, Walker.