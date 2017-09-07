Super 8s: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

Hull FC captain Gareth Ellis is retiring at the end of the season

Super 8s Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 8 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull FC coach Lee Radford makes four changes from the team beaten at Leeds Rhinos last week.

Captain Gareth Ellis and winger Steve Michaels are suspended, while Carlos Tuimavave and Chris Green are injured, so Josh Griffin, Liam Watts, Mark Minichiello and Masi Matongo come in.

Wigan make two changes as Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins return from injury.

The pair replace young duo Nick Gregson and Jack Wells in the 19-man squad as Wigan hope to break into the top four.

Hull are third in Super League but Wigan have won seven of their last nine games and are two points off the Black and Whites.

A win for Wigan would see them move about Hull thanks to a superior points difference against Lee Radford's side.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Fonua, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Connor, Thompson, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Turgut, Downs, Fash, Matongo.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Mcilorum, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Tomkins, Williams.

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL).