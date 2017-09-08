Super 8s: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

Niall Evalds has scored 13 tries in 17 Super League appearances this season

Super 8s Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 13:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Salford coach Ian Watson is set to switch Gareth O'Brien into the halves in place of Todd Carney.

Niall Evalds will return at full-back and brothers Jordan and Adam Walne are vying to take the place of forward George Griffin.

Huddersfield have lost captain Leroy Cudjoe to injury so Alex Mellor is set to move into the centres.

Second rower Dale Ferguson is expected to return to the pack after pulling out of last week's game against Castleford.

Salford (from): Bibby, Brining, Evalds, Hauraki, Johnson, Jones, Kopczak, Krasniqi, Lannon, Lui, McCarthy, Murdoch-Masila, O'Brien, Sa'u, Tomkins, Vatuvei, A. Walne, J. Walne, Welham.

Huddersfield (from): Brough, Clough, Ferguson, Gaskell, Hinchcliffe, Ikahihifo, Lawrence, Leeming, McGillvary, Mellor, McIntosh, O'Brien, Rankin, Rapira, Roberts, Smith, Ta'ai, Turner, Wakeman.