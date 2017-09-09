The Qualifiers: Warrington Wolves 32-30 Leigh Centurions

Warrington have won all of their matches in the Qualifiers

The Qualifiers Warrington (20) 32 Tries: Russell, Westwood, Gidley, Brown, Hiku, Hill Goals: Patton 2, Livett 2 Leigh (18) 30 Tries: Clare, Hood, Maria, Vea, Burr Goals: Drinkwater 5

Warrington maintained their Super League status with a narrow victory home over Leigh.

Wire have won all five of their matches in the Qualifiers and with Hull KR beating Widnes, both sides have confirmed their place in Super League for next season.

Warrington led Leigh 20-18 at the break after a first half with seven tries.

Lachlan Burr thought he had won it for Leigh, but Wolves pulled clear through Chris Hill and Harry Livett's penalty.

Warrington are top of the table - level on 10 points with Hull KR - who are also unbeaten in the Qualifiers and with two games remaining, neither side can be caught.

Replacements: Westerman, Savelio, Dwyer, Cooper.

Leigh: McNally, Clare, Brown, Langi, Dawson, Paterson, Drinkwater, Maria, Hood, Tickle, Vea, Burr, Stewart.

Replacements: Pelissier, Richards, Hopkins, Hansen.

Referee: Phil Bentham (RFL)