The Qualifiers: Hull Kingston Rovers 12-6 Widnes Vikings

Hull KR lost in golden-point extra time to Salford in last season's Million Pound Game

The Qualifiers Hull KR (8) 12 Tries: Minns, Shaw Goals: Ellis 2 Widnes (6) 6 Tries: Cahill Goals: White

Ryan Shaw's try sealed promotion to the Super League for Hull KR as they beat Widnes.

Rovers, who were relegated last season after losing to Salford in the 'Million Pound Game', led by two at the break.

Jamie Ellis' penalty had put them ahead but Hep Cahill crossed for Widnes before Mose Masoe's sensational offload put in Thomas Minns to make it 8-6.

Shaw's 80-metre score, the only one of the second half, was enough to maintain their unbeaten run in the Qualifiers.

Following Warrington's victory over Leigh, both Wolves and Hull KR have 10 points and have guaranteed their places in Super League next season.

Widnes, who saw their three-match winning run ended, must now battle it out with Leigh and Catalans Dragons for the other automatic place.

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens: "I didn't realise it was my 700th game. Obviously it's a game that I'll remember, that's for sure.

"I was employed to get the team back into Super League and we've done it.

"It's a bit surreal really, we've got two games to go. It felt like a Grand Final.

"It's been by the skin of our teeth. It's not all been pretty but when you get to the semi-finals - and this is what they are - you just need to get across the line. There's been some grit and desperation."

Widnes coach Denis Betts: "It's hard to take, We couldn't take our chances when we created them.

"I thought we had the better of the game and did enough to win it but you've got to give credit where it's due. They didn't want to give in.

"That's the best I've seen them play this year. They had tenacity and desire not to lose the game.

"The rules allowed them to slow the game down to their pace. Hull KR did a very good job of managing the situation."

Hull KR: Quinlan, Shaw, Hefernan, Minns, Moss, Abdull, Ellis, Scruton, Lawler, Jewitt, Clarkson, Addy, Kavanagh.

Replacements: Lunt, Greenwood, Blair, Masoe.

Widnes: Thompson, Marsh, Dean, Runciman, Ince, Mellor, Craven,Buchanan, White, Dudson, Houston, Whitley, Cahill.

Replacements: Gerrard, Manuokafoa, Olbison, D. Walker.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (RFL)