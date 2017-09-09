The Qualifiers: Catalans Dragons 26-12 Featherstone Rovers

Sam Moa scored his first try of the Qualifiers for Catalans Dragons

The Qualifiers Catalans (18) 26 Tries: Inu, Wiliame, Garcia, Moa Goals: Walsh (2), Inu (3) Featherstone (12) 12 Tries: Brooks, Thackeray Goals: Johnson (2)

Catalans kept alive their hopes of an automatic place in Super League next season with victory over Featherstone.

The Dragons led through Krisnan Inu's try, but with Benjamin Garcia in the sin-bin, Sam Brooks levelled.

Brayden Wiliame and Garcia restored the hosts' advantage, but Anthony Thackeray reduced the deficit to 18-12.

In an ill-tempered second half, which saw two more yellows for Louis Anderson and Luke Briscoe, Inu's penalty and Sam Moa's try saw Catalans home.

Anderson was sent to the bin on the hour mark for a punch on Luke Briscoe, who was also ordered from the field by referee Liam Moore.

Featherstone, who are yet to win in the Qualifiers, put in one of their best performances of the Super 8s to remain in touch with 15 minutes to play.

But Super League side Catalans eventually pulled clear to move above Leigh into fourth in the table.

They now travel to already-promoted Hull KR, before hosting Widnes in their final fixture.

Catalans Dragons: Tierney, Duport, Inu, Wiliame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Da Costa, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Garcia.

Replacements: Bousquet, Baitieri, Albert, Margalet.

Featherstone: Johnson, Briscoe, Hardcastle, Taulapapa, Turner, Thackeray, Wildie, Brooks, Carlile, Mariano, Farrell, Davies, Lockwood.

Replacements: Tagg, Cooper, Walters, Igbinedion.

Referee: Liam Moore (RFL)