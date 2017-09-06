Greg Bird: Catalans Dragons forward suspended for rest of season

Greg Bird
Greg Bird has had two spells with Catalans Dragons

Catalans' Greg Bird will miss the rest of the season after being given a four-game ban for a dangerous throw.

The 32-year-old forward pleaded guilty after an incident involving Ben Heaton in Catalans' win at Halifax on Sunday.

Bird will now miss the Dragons' three remaining Qualifiers games and a potential Million Pound Game.

Catalans are fifth in the Qualifiers table and two points off the top three teams, which carry automatic spots in Super League next season.

