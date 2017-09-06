Sam Rapira: Huddersfield Giants prop to join Toulouse
Huddersfield Giants prop Sam Rapira will join Championship side Toulouse at the end of the season.
The 30-year-old New Zealand international has scored three tries in 53 appearances for the Giants.
Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis told the club website: "Sam has been great to have at the club and leaves with our very best wishes for his future.
"He has been a real role model to a number of our younger forwards."