St Helens: Tommy Makinson & Luke Thompson sign new contracts

Tommy Makinson has scored 96 tries for Saints since making his debut in 2011

Winger Tommy Makinson and forward Luke Thompson have signed new deals with Super League side St Helens.

Academy product Makinson, 25, has been with Saints for the entirety of his career and has signed a four-year deal.

Although yet to make his senior England debut, Makinson is part of the 2017 Elite Performance Squad leading into this autumn's World Cup.

Thompson, 22, has committed his future to the Red Vee for another two years, having played 91 times for Saints.

"We have a squad capable of challenging on all fronts," said Makinson. "I'm really happy here and excited about the future under Justin Holbrook and the coaching team."

Thompson added: "I have been here all my career and I'm looking forward to the future under [head coach] Justin Holbrook and the talent we have coming through the system.

"This has probably been my best season to date in terms of form but I know I still have a lot to work on. I want to get better year on year."