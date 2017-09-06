Olsi Krasniqi: Salford Red Devils forward to leave club at end of 2017

Olsi Krasniqi has made 27 appearances for Salford Red Devils this season

Salford Red Devils forward Olsi Krasniqi will leave the Super League club at the end of the 2017 season.

The 25-year-old started his career with London Broncos and spent four years with the club before joining the Red Devils in 2015.

"The two and a half years I've been here have been the most enjoyable of my career to date," Krasniqi said.

"I hope we finish what's been a rollercoaster of a season on a good note and wish everyone all the best."