Alex Walmsley: St Helens prop misses birth of son despite leaving game early

Alex Walmsley was substituted with around 10 minutes left at Belle Vue

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley missed the birth of his son, despite being replaced during their win at Wakefield to rush to the hospital.

He set up a try before coming off in the second half in an attempt to be with his wife for their new arrival.

Jonny Lomax's late try kept St Helens' play-off hopes alive, lifting them to fifth in the Super League Super 8s.

"He's had a baby boy and she had it very quickly," St Helens coach Justin Holbrook told the Press Association.

"I've spoken to him. He's thrilled that we won, and I'm thrilled for him."

It is the second such situation in a week, after Swindon captain Olly Lancashire left their game against Barnet on Saturday at half-time to be with his wife after she had gone into labour.