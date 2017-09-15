Qualifiers: Leigh Centurions 40-6 Halifax

Mitch Brown scored a try in the first half and twice after the break in a convincing Leigh victory

Super 8s Leigh Centurions (20) 40 Tries: Clare 2, Reynolds, Brown 3, Hansen, McNally Goals: Reynolds 2, Drinkwater 2 Halifax (6) 6 Tries: Cahalane Goals: Tyrer

Leigh cruised past bottom-of-the-table Halifax to boost their chances of retaining their Super League status.

James Clare scored early on and a Ben Reynolds try and goal made it 10-0.

Mitch Brown touched down in the corner and, after Mitch Cahalane powered over for the visitors, raced 40 metres for his second try.

He completed his hat-trick after the break, with Clare, Harrison Hansen and Gregg McNally also crossing, meaning Leigh can still place in the top three.

They remain fifth in the Qualifiers table but will automatically stay in the top flight if they overtake Catalans Dragons and Widnes Vikings.

Leigh must win their final game and hope other results go their way.

London Broncos are the only team that could push the Centurions down to sixth place and deny them a spot in the Million Pound Game at the very least.

But Broncos must beat Widnes in their penultimate match on Saturday and beat Leigh when the two sides meet on Friday, 22 September.

Leigh coach Neil Jukes: "There were some good improvements from us. Our starts to both halves were really important in terms of dictating the pace of the game.

"To concede just one try highlighted some defensive improvements and we proved that we have worked hard in the right areas. We really worked hard for one another in defence.

"It was not a polished performance in attack. There is so much anxiety and nervousness around the eights and there was a lot of pressure on us to win tonight."

Halifax assistant coach Simon Grix said: "It was a poor game for us. It has been tough against the full-time teams and it has taken its toll.

"The young boys stood up for us tonight and did really well - that was probably the highlight for us. They didn't take a backwards step.

"I was disappointed with our kicking game and we wanted to finish sets in better positions. Leigh won the energy battle and we were not able to build any pressure. We lacked organisation and the scoreline started to snowball."

Leigh: McNally, Brown, Crooks, Langi, Clare, Reynolds, Drinkwater, Maria, Hood, Tickle, Paterson, Stewart, Burr.

Replacements: Pelissier, Richards, Fleming, Hansen.

Halifax: Saltonstall, Butler, Heaton, Tyrer, Worrincy, Sio, Johnston, Douglas, Moore, Tangata, Grady, Cahalane, Fairbank.

Replacements: Calcott, F. Morris, Kaye, Boyle.

Referee: Chris Kendall.