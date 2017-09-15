Qualifiers: Hull Kingston Rovers 19-20 Catalans Dragons

Ben Cockayne will take up a commercial role with Hull KR next season

The Qualifiers Hull KR (0) 19 Tries: Oakes, Cockayne, Lawler Goals: Dockar-Clay 2, Atkin Drop goal: Akin Catalans (8) 20 Try: Myler, Thornley, Wiliame Goals: Walsh 4

Brayden Wiliame's late try and Luke Walsh's conversion saw Catalans beat Hull KR to keep alive their hopes of a top-three finish in The Qualifiers.

Richie Myler's try for the visitors earned them an 8-0 lead at half-time.

Ben Cockayne, in his last home game for Hull, was one of three try-scorers in 11 minutes as the game turned around.

Iain Thornley closed the gap for the visitors and Wiliame's late try helped win it, while Chris Atkin missed a late penalty and drop goal for Hull KR.

Catalans move up to third in The Qualifiers with the top three guaranteed a place in Super League next season.

Their victory means they are guaranteed a place in the Million Pound Game.

Hull KR had already confirmed their promotion back to Super League at the first attempt with last week's victory over Widnes.

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens: "We had a kick at goal to win it and stuffed up the field goal to win a point, so I won't be able to answer the phone from (Widnes coach) Denis Betts.

"I'm happy with effort though. We had one training session to put it together. I don't think there was much in it, which is credit to us.

"They were pretty much at full strength, whereas we were close to our back-up side. We had a lot of inexperience in that side but I'm really happy with the way everyone had a dig."

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara: "We played with anxiety and pressure hanging over us. I was actually really pleased with the first half. We were solid and defended strongly and, at 8-0, I was feeling good.

"But Hull KR came up with some great trick plays and the crowd made a difference, they really helped them out. With two scores in it, you know if you can get one back, you can score another.

"We had to fight and scrap and find a way to win under very tough circumstances. For Hull KR, the pressure was off and you could see that from the way they played, they had the freedom to express themselves."

Hull K R: Cockayne, Moss, Salter, Abdull, Oakes, Marsh, Atkin, Kavanagh, Lawler, Mulhern, Horne, Greenwood, Clarkson.

Replacements: Cator, Moran, Clark, Dockar-Clay.

Catalans Dragons: Tierney, Duport, Inu, Wiliame, Thornley, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Bousquet, Anderson, Horo, Garcia.

Replacements: Baitieri, Albert, Margalet, Navarrete.

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL).