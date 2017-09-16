Qualifiers: Widnes Vikings 38-16 London Broncos

Joe Mellor has scored eight tries in 16 appearances for Widnes Vikings this season

The Qualifiers Widnes (22) 38 Tries: Whitley, White, Craven 2, Runciman, Mellor 2 Goals: White 3, Gilmore 2 London Broncos (6) 16 Tries: Ioane, Sammut, Dixon Goals: Sammut 2

Widnes Vikings gave their hopes of avoiding the Million Pound Game a boost as they comfortably beat London Broncos at the Select Security Stadium.

Mark Ioane crossed for the Broncos but Lloyd White, Danny Craven and Charly Runciman scored for the hosts as they rallied before the half-time hooter.

Craven added a second as Jarrod Sammut pulled the visitors back to 26-10.

But Joe Mellor scored two tries on his 150th Widnes appearance to seal a much-needed victory for the Vikings.

The win moves them level on eight points with Catalans Dragons before their trip to Perpignan in their final regular season Qualifiers game on 23 September.

The winner of that game will secure their Super League status for next season while the loser will face Leigh Centurions in the Million Pound Game seven days later.